The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of 6-8% to $3.33-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.45 EPS.

TTC stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

