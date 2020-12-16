The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $173.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $314.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,699,779. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.