Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.83.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $470.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

