ThoreNext Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,952.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and $4,952.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

