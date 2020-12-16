Thunder Token (TT) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $29.42 million and $3.24 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

