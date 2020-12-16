Tian Qiao Chen Sells 3,354,599 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tian Qiao Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44.

On Thursday, November 12th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 1,153,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.16. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

