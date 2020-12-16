Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Guardian Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

