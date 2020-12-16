Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Up 8.2%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s share price was up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 60,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,336% from the average daily volume of 4,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

