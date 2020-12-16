Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $25.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.79.

Several research firms have commented on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

