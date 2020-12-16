Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.37. Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 6,240,320 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

About Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

