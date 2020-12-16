Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Insider Max Cawthra Sells 75,000 Shares

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Wednesday. Tracsis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.26 million and a PE ratio of 65.46.

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

