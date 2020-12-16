Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 587 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

