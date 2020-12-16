Traders Buy Large Volume of Huntington Bancshares Call Options (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 43,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,220% compared to the average volume of 1,879 call options.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,097,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 754,975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 327,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 906,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.