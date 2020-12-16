Traders Purchase Large Volume of Drive Shack Call Options (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,942 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 561% compared to the average daily volume of 748 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DS shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE DS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 58,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,246. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

