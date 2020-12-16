TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.66

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.66 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 21796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.48.

Several research firms recently commented on RNW. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

