TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.57. TransEnterix shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 42,018 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43.

About TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company's products include Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.

