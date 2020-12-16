TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.97% from the stock’s current price.

LON:TGL opened at GBX 78.96 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £57.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.43.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

