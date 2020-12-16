TRON Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $752.62 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001882 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.