Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. 751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

