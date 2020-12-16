Truist Financial Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $56.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

