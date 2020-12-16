TrustVerse (TRV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $159,155.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $159,155.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00063597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00425131 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TRV is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

