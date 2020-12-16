Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) PT Lowered to GBX 65 at Canaccord Genuity

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.45% from the stock’s current price.

TUNG stock opened at GBX 26.70 ($0.35) on Monday. Tungsten Co. plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £33.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

