Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $2,984,883.98 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 20,018 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $2,984,883.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,183.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.67.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

