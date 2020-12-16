U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

