Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) CEO Mary N. Dillon Sells 50,000 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $267.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

