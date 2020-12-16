Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Reaches $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $387,214.20 and $512.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

