UMA Achieves Market Cap of $529.56 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00045875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $529.56 million and $103.63 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00146226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00852760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00175476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00426244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00139465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085503 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

