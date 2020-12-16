UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Head to Head Survey

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Momo and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 7 5 0 2.42 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momo presently has a consensus target price of $25.15, suggesting a potential upside of 91.11%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momo and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.44 billion 1.12 $426.74 million $1.94 6.78 UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Volatility & Risk

Momo has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

