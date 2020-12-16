Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.89 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market cap of $72.10 million and $1.89 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00143322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00844226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00414013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00083302 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Liquid, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

