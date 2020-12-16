UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 58,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

