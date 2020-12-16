Universal (NYSE:UVV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of UVV opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.63. Universal has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Universal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

