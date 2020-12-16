Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 291.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.