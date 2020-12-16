USD Coin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $727.40 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper, OKEx and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.04 or 0.03001996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,316,394,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,306,868,659 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, CoinEx, LATOKEN, FCoin, Coinsuper, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

