USDQ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,634.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $1,634.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00062194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00020740 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005386 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,477 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

