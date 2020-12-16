VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Trading Down 2.6%

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 6,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

