Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $345.70

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $345.70 and last traded at $345.02, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average is $303.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,940,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $24,606,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,394.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 68,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

