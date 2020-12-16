Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Price Down 1%

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.71 and last traded at $121.76. Approximately 135,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 100,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44.

