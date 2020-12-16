Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.76

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.76 and last traded at $192.12, with a volume of 6817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

