VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 9,090,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,438,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

