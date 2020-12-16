Verasity Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $1.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

