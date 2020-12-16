Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

