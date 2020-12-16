Verge Reaches Market Cap of $117.01 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $117.01 million and $4.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00431244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,404,442,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

