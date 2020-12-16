VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00420309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.