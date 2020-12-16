Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.80 million, a PE ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.