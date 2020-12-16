Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU opened at $9.33 on Monday. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.80 million, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.