Victor Grizzle Sells 31,200 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

