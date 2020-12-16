VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Trading Up 0.4%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 16,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 70,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,037,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 65.72% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

