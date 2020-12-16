VIG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,625.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, VIG has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $999,993.26 and $3,625.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,806.50 or 1.00045917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025935 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00492831 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00743442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00139585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,564,908 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

