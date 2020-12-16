Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Shares Up 5.2%

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 861.50 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 844.18 ($11.03). 432,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,020,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802.50 ($10.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 762.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

