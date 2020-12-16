voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading 2.1% Higher

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 11,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

